Walgreens Cannot Shake Fraud Claims in Theranos Ariz. MDL, Prevails on Punitive Damages

PHOENIX — An Arizona federal judge has denied Walgreens summary judgment on claims that it intentionally disregarded multiple signs that the Theranos “single finger prick” blood test was not capable of producing reliable results, finding the plaintiffs produced evidence that the pharmacy giant knew the method was unreliable and not market-ready.

In a May 4 order, Judge David Campbell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona found the evidence could support a finding that Walgreens willfully ignored consultants’ recommendations that it probe further into Theranos’ reliability claims.

However, Judge Campbell awarded Walgreens summary judgment on plaintiffs’ …