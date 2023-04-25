ABA Hit With Class Action Following March Data Breach

NEW YORK — The American Bar Association was hit with a putative class action in New York federal court accusing it of failing to safeguard its members’ personal and financial information, enabling hackers to gain access to the data of 1.4 million members in a March breach.

In an April 21 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, ABA member Tiffany Troy alleges the breach was caused by the association’s “knowing violation of its obligations to abide by best practices and industry standards in protecting customers’ personal information.”

“Defendant grossly failed to …