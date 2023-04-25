MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

5th Cir. Reinstates Food Labeling Case Against Whole Foods, Says Claims Not Preempted


April 25, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


NEW ORLEANS — A 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel has ruled that federal law does not preempt claims that a mislabeled cupcake sold by Whole Foods caused a boy’s life-threatening allergic reaction, because they are not based solely upon a violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

In an April 14 published opinion, the panel found the plaintiffs do not seek to enforce labeling requirements above and beyond those imposed by the Food and Drug Administration; nor is there any claim – like a “fraud-on-the- FDA” claim – that would impinge on the FDA’s authority over food …


