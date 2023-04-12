JPML Denies MDL for Actions Accusing Electric Utilities of Imposing Improper Charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation refused to create an MDL docket for actions accusing electric utilities in Rhode Island, New York and Massachusetts of imposing an improper charge called a “tax gross-up adder” on renewable energy projects.

In an April 10 order, the panel explained that centralization of the three actions “is not necessary for the convenience of the parties and witnesses or to further the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.”

“Plaintiffs allege in these actions that defendant utilities acted in bad faith and imposed an unlawful charge on plaintiff independent solar power generators …