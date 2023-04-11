JPML Transfers RealPage Artificial Rent Inflation Actions to Tenn.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a federal docket for 22 actions accusing rent-setting software company RealPage Inc. of conspiring with landlords to artificially inflate lease prices above competitive levels.

In an April 4 order, the panel sent the actions to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee for coordinated or consolidated pretrial proceedings, and assigned the docket to Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr.

In granting the motion for consolidation, the panel agreed with RealPage Inc. and various defendant property management companies that the actions include common factual issues and assert substantially …