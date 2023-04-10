JPML Refuses to Coordinate Unilever Benzene Class Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to create a federal MDL docket for putative class actions in which consumers seek to recoup economic losses after Unilever recalled certain dry shampoo and aerosols deodorants due to benzene contamination.

In an April 7 order, the panel explained that while the actions share facts concerning the presence of benzene allegedly caused by propellants used in Unilever aerosol products, the five aerosol shampoo actions are “relatively distinct” from the single aerosol antiperspirant action.

“The two types of cases involve different putative classes of purchasers who bought different products, which …