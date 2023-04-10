JPML Centralizes Lawsuits Arising From Fatal Indonesian Plane Crash

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has granted Boeing Co.’s request to create an MDL docket for all wrongful death cases arising from a January 2021 fatal Indonesian plane crash, explaining that the cases involve substantially similar allegations and arise from the same set of facts.

On April 7, the panel transferred the 22 cases to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, ruling that “centralization will eliminate duplicative discovery, particularly with respect to potential international discovery; prevent inconsistent pretrial rulings; and conserve the resources of the parties, their counsel, and the judiciary.”

