MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

4th Cir. Certifies Design Defect Standard of Proof Question to W. Va. High Court


April 6, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


RICHMOND, Va. — A panel of the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has asked the highest court in West Virginia to resolve the question of whether a plaintiff asserting a strict liability design defect claim in a product liability action is required to prove the existence of an alternative, feasible design that eliminates the risk of harm suffered by the plaintiff.

In an April 5 order, the appellate panel explained there “there is no controlling appellate decision, Constitutional provision or statute” in West Virginia that resolves the question.

Judith Shears underwent implantation of Ethicon’s Tension-Free Vaginal Tape — a …

FIRM NAMES
  • Butler Snow LLP
  • The Segal Law Firm
  • Thomas Combs & Spann PLLC

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!

April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation

May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

MORE DETAILS