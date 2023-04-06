Judge Consolidates Norfolk Southern Derailment Actions, Appoints Interim Class Counsel
April 6, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
- Order
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has consolidated 31 lawsuits filed against Norfolk Southern Co. in connection with a Feb. 3 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, and appointed lawyers from the firms of Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh & Jardine PC, Grant & Eisenhofer PA, Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC and to serve as interim class counsel.
On April 5, Judge Benita Y. Pearson of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio explained that “the appointment of interim class counsel is critically important in a case of this nature, as it is an ongoing …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center