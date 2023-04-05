MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Mich. Federal Judge Certifies 7 State Classes in GM Fuel Pump Defect Litigation


April 5, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Certification Order
  • Daubert Order


DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has certified seven state-specific classes in a case accusing General Motors LLC of failing to inform consumers that Bosch CP4 fuel pumps in certain of its trucks could cause catastrophic engine failure, ruling they satisfied the threshold requirements of Rule 23(a).

On March 31, Judge Terrence G. Berg of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan also denied all of GM’s Daubert motions as to plaintiffs’ experts.

The case involves a defect in GMC and Chevrolet trucks from model years 2011-2016 with 6.6L Duramax engines, caused by GM’s decision to equip …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!

April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation

May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

MORE DETAILS