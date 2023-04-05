Mich. Federal Judge Certifies 7 State Classes in GM Fuel Pump Defect Litigation
April 5, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Certification Order
- Daubert Order
DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has certified seven state-specific classes in a case accusing General Motors LLC of failing to inform consumers that Bosch CP4 fuel pumps in certain of its trucks could cause catastrophic engine failure, ruling they satisfied the threshold requirements of Rule 23(a).
On March 31, Judge Terrence G. Berg of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan also denied all of GM’s Daubert motions as to plaintiffs’ experts.
The case involves a defect in GMC and Chevrolet trucks from model years 2011-2016 with 6.6L Duramax engines, caused by GM’s decision to equip …
