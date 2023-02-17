MDL Docket Sought for Prepared Food Photos Copyright Infringement Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of pizzerias has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for copyright infringement lawsuits filed by Prepared Food Photos, arguing that each case involves overlapping allegations concerning use of the company’s stock photos.

The Feb. 15 petition seeks transfer of the seven actions to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida before Judge Mary Scriven, explaining that she is already presiding over one of the lawsuits and has experience with Prepared Foods Photos’ other copyright infringement cases.

“Additionally, Prepared Food Photos is located in Broward County, …