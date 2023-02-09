Plaintiff Seeks MDL Docket for T-Mobile 2022 Data Breach Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The plaintiff in a lawsuit accusing T-Mobile of exposing the highly sensitive personal information of 27 million consumers in a November data breach has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for 11 pending cases, arguing they involve common questions of fact.

In a Feb. 8 motion, Stephen Clark says the cases should be consolidated in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, where T-Mobile is headquartered.

Alternatively, Clark says the Western District of Missouri is appropriate because it served as the transferee forum for litigation regarding the …