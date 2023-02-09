MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

JPML Creates MDL Docket for Harley-Davidson Antitrust Actions


February 9, 2023



WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for cases demanding compensation from Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group LLC after the Federal Trade Commission found it violated antitrust laws by forcing its customers to use only its own parts and repair services.

In a Feb. 8 order, the panel found the five actions present common factual questions arising from allegations that Harley-Davidson unlawfully tied the validity of its new motorcycle two-year warranty to consumers’ exclusive use of its replacement parts and authorized repair services, in violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and state laws.


