JPML Denies Trans Union’s Request to Consolidate Incorrect Balance Reporting Lawsuits


February 7, 2023



WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied Trans Union LLC’s request for a coordinated docket for lawsuits alleging that the consumer reporting agency incorrectly reported balances for accounts that he been discharged in bankruptcy.

In a Feb. 6 order, the panel explained that while the actions involve common questions, “centralization does not appear needed to further the just and efficient conduct of this litigation involving seemingly straightforward claims that a balance was misattributed to certain discharged accounts.”

In the nine pending actions, plaintiffs previously obtained bankruptcy relief and had certain of their debts discharged. They all …


