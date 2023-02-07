JPML Creates Docket for Hair Straightening Injury Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a centralized docket for lawsuits against L’Oréal USA Inc., and a number of other hair care product companies alleging injuries, including cancer, caused by hair care products containing endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs).

In a Feb. 6 order, the panel transferred the 53 pending actions to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, agreeing with plaintiffs that they involve common questions of fact as to whether exposure to phthalates or other EDCs injure the reproductive system, whether and when defendants knew or should have known of the alleged …