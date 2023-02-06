JPML Centralizes Beyond Meat Protein Content Litigation in Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a docket in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois for lawsuits accusing Beyond Meat Inc. of overstating the protein content in its plant-based meat substitute products.

In a Feb. 1 order, the panel appointed Judge Sara L. Ellis to oversee the docket, consisting of five actions which also allege Beyond Meat miscalculates and overstates the quality of the products’ protein, which is represented as a percentage of daily value; and misleads consumers into believing that the products have the same nutritional benefits as traditional meat …