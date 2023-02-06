JPML Centralizes Overby-Seawell Co./Keybank Data Breach Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia for claims relating to the July 2022 KeyBank data breach, ruling that centralization “will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.”

In a Feb. 1 order, the panel appointed Judge Stephen D. Grimberg to oversee the litigation, in which plaintiffs accuse KeyBank of allowing sensitive personal information to fall into the hands of an “unauthorized external party.”

Plaintiffs Karen and Michael Martin filed …