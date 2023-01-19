Pension Fund Appeals Dismissal of Allergan Breast Implant Securities Complaint

NEW YORK — Plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation for cases accusing Allergan PLC of failing to disclose information about a potential link between its textured silicone gel breast implants and a rare form of cancer in violation of securities laws are appealing the court’s December dismissal of the complaint.

In the Dec. 12 order, Judge Colleen McMahon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted Allergan’s motion for summary judgment, ruling that the lead plaintiff, DeKalb County Pension Fund, failed to establish a question of fact that Allergan made untrue or misleading statements as to …