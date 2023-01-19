Special Master Appointed in Philips CPAP, BiPAP MDL

PITTSBURGH — The judge overseeing the federal multidistrict litigation docket for lawsuits filed against Philips RS North America LLC in connection with its recalled CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilator devices has appointed a special master to prepare reports and recommendations concerning substantive motions filed in the MDL.

On Jan. 18, Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania appointed Thomas I. Vanaskie as special master.

Plaintiffs in the MDL allege Philips knew by 2015 that the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PURE) foam used in the machines would degrade and become ingested by users, yet waited …