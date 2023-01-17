MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Earplug MDL Stayed Following Imposition of Sanctions on 3M


January 17, 2023


PENSACOLA, Fla. — The judge overseeing the federal combat arms earplug MDL has stayed litigation pending 3M's appeal of an order barring it from attempting to shift liability to its bankrupt co-defendant, Aearo Technologies.

Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida imposed the stay in a Dec. 22 order, in which she ruled that as a sanction, 3M “must be held to its explicit statements and conduct on the issue of successor liability.”

“3M purposely engaged in a nearly four-year campaign to establish itself as the sole responsible party for CAEv2 claims, …


