3M Earplug MDL Judge Outlines Parameters of Stay Following Imposition of Sanctions

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The judge overseeing the federal 3M combat arms earplug MDL has outlined the parameters of a stay of litigation pending defendants’ interlocutory appeal of her order barring 3M’s attempt to shift liability to its bankrupt co-defendant, Aearo Technologies.

In a Dec. 30 order, Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida reopened discovery for the sole purpose of allowing plaintiffs to continue pursuing the Touhy requests related to Dr. William Murphy’s REAT testing of the CAEv2 earplug.

Judge Rodgers imposed the stay in a Dec. 22 order, in which …