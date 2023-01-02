Defendants in Zantac MDL Move to Exclude Remaining Expert Opinions as to General Causation

MIAMI — The brand name defendants in the Zantac (ranitidine) MDL docket have moved to exclude the remaining expert opinions relating to general causation, arguing the opinions are “methodologically flawed.”

In a Dec. 30 brief filed before Judge Robin L. Rosenberg of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the defendants contend the experts “fail to overcome the reliable human studies proving that N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) is not formed endogenously and that they cannot rely upon animal studies because those studies do not fit the question of general causation in humans.

Scientific studies have shown that ranitidine can …