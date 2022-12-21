MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

MDL Sought for Actions Accusing Electric Utilities of Imposing Improper Charges


December 21, 2022


WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for actions accusing electric utilities in Rhode Island, New York and Massachusetts of imposing an improper charge called a “tax gross-up adder” on renewable energy projects.

In a Dec. 20 motion, plaintiffs ACP Land LLC, the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, Sunvestment Energy Group NY 64 LLC, Saranac Lake Community Solar LLC , Tyngsboro Sports II Solar LLC, and 201 Oak Pembroke Solar LLC argue that the actions should be coordinated in the District of Rhode Island for pretrial proceedings.

Plaintiffs are independent …


