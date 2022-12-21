Manufacturer of Batiste Dry Shampoo Seeks MDL Docket for Growing Number of Claims Over Benzene Content

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Church & Dwight Co. Inc. has moved for the creation of a multidistrict litigation docket for the growing a number of cases relating to the benzene content in its Batiste dry shampoo products.

According to the Dec. 16 petition filed in the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict, there are currently four similar consumer class actions filed in four separate federal district courts, all “arising out of an unsubstantiated and flawed third party petition filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration alleging the presence of trace amounts of benzene in certain lots of Movant’s Batiste dry shampoo …