JPML Creates Federal Docket for ARC Automotive Airbag Inflator Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a multidistrict litigation docket for class actions in which consumers allege their vehicles were equipped with defective airbag inflators manufactured by ARC Automotive Inc.

In a Dec. 15 order, the panel explained that the 12 actions involve common questions of fact, and that centralization in the Northern District of Georgia will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.

The actions were filed against ARC, Kia America Inc., Hyundai Motor America, Porsche Cars North America Inc., Key …