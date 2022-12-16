Plaintiff Seeks MDL Docket for TikTok Browser Privacy Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The plaintiff in the first-filed class action accusing social media platform TikTok of using an “in-app” browser” to illegally intercept every detail of users’ activities on third-party websites have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the cases in the Central District of California.

In a Dec. 15 motion, Austin Recht argues that the 3 pending class actions involve similar kinds of data that was intercepted by defendants from the wire communications – every detail about consumers’ activities that occurred in the in-app browser, including website activity, contact information, and credit …