Plaintiff Seeks MDL Docket for TikTok Browser Privacy Lawsuits
December 16, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The plaintiff in the first-filed class action accusing social media platform TikTok of using an “in-app” browser” to illegally intercept every detail of users’ activities on third-party websites have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the cases in the Central District of California.
In a Dec. 15 motion, Austin Recht argues that the 3 pending class actions involve similar kinds of data that was intercepted by defendants from the wire communications – every detail about consumers’ activities that occurred in the in-app browser, including website activity, contact information, and credit …
