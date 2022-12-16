MDL Court Preliminarily Approves $8 Million Settlement of P&G Aerosol Deodorant Benzene Claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The Ohio court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to the benzene content in Procter & Gamble’s aerosol deodorant products has preliminarily approved an $8 million class-wide settlement.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio scheduled a May 30 final approval hearing in the matter.

The MDL docket was created by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation in April, sending the claims to Ohio after finding that P&G has its headquarters in the district and the contract manufacturer involved in making the recalled products is located in Indiana and …