MDL for Kia, Hyundai Vehicle Theft Actions Created in Calif. Federal Court
December 15, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a multidistrict litigation docket for a growing number of actions accusing Kia America Inc. and Hyundai Motor America of failing to include immobilizer technology in their vehicles to prevent theft.
In a Dec. 13 order, the panel transferred the cases to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and appointed Judge James V. Selna to oversee the pretrial proceedings.
Certain plaintiffs in the actions petitioned the JPML for the MDL, arguing that the Central District of California is an appropriate forum, given that it is where …
FIRM NAMES
- Goldenberg Schneider LPA
- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
- The Lyon Firm
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation
January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach