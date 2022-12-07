Class Action Says Chase Bank Failed to Protect Consumers Against Zelle-Related Fraud

NEW YORK — A New York woman has filed a putative class action against JPMorgan Chase Bank and ZellePay.com, accusing them of failing to protect customers from fraudulent transactions that can wipe out their bank accounts through the Zelle digital payment network.

In a Dec. 5 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Keanna Curtis alleges the Zelle money transfer system is rife with fraud that puts all users “at an acute and immediate risk,” and that Chase is “blaming the victim” instead of warning them.

“Unlike other commonly used consumer payment systems—credit …