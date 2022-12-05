Class Action Targeting GSK’s Whooping Cough Vaccine Proceeds in N.Y. Federal Court
December 5, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has refused to dismiss a putative class action targeting GlaxoSmithKline’s whooping cough vaccine Boostrix, ruling that the plaintiff has exhausted her administrative remedies under the National Childhood Vaccine Act.
In a Nov. 29 order, Judge Gary R. Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York further found the plaintiff adequately alleged an injury — that she was misled by GSK’s advertising and received a painful, ineffective vaccine as a result.
Lori DeCostanzo sued GlaxoSmithKline PLC and its U.S. subsidiary GlaxoSmithKline LLC, alleging their ad campaign for Boostrix …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating the Complexities - Where Do We Go From Here?
December 08, 2022 - New York, NY
InterContinental® New York Times Square
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation
January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach