New Class Action Says Pierre Fabre Dry Shampoo Contains Dangerous Benzene Levels
December 5, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
CHICAGO — Pierre Fabre USA Inc. has been hit with a class action in Illinois federal court accusing it of selling a dry shampoo that contains significant amounts of benzene while promoting the product as safe and effective.
In a Dec. 1 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, plaintiffs Magdalena Bojko and Courtney Heeren allege the presence of benzene in Pierre Fabre’s Klorane Dry Shampoo was not disclosed to consumers in the products’ labeling or advertising, in violation of state and federal law.
“Had Defendant adequately tested its Products for benzene and …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating the Complexities - Where Do We Go From Here?
December 08, 2022 - New York, NY
InterContinental® New York Times Square
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation
January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach