New Class Action Says Pierre Fabre Dry Shampoo Contains Dangerous Benzene Levels

CHICAGO — Pierre Fabre USA Inc. has been hit with a class action in Illinois federal court accusing it of selling a dry shampoo that contains significant amounts of benzene while promoting the product as safe and effective.

In a Dec. 1 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, plaintiffs Magdalena Bojko and Courtney Heeren allege the presence of benzene in Pierre Fabre’s Klorane Dry Shampoo was not disclosed to consumers in the products’ labeling or advertising, in violation of state and federal law.

“Had Defendant adequately tested its Products for benzene and …