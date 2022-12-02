Plaintiffs Seek Federal Docket for Harley-Davidson Antitrust Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in six cases demanding compensation from Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group LLC after it violated antitrust laws by forcing its motorcycle customers to use only its own parts have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for the actions.

In a Dec. 1 motion, the plaintiffs say transfer for consolidation and coordination is appropriate under 28 U.S.C. §1407 because the actions “involve numerous common questions of fact and law; and consolidation will be for the convenience of the parties and witnesses, and will promote the just and efficient conduct of this litigation.” …