N.J. Federal Judge Remands 33 DePuy Pinnacle Hip Cases to State Court

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has remanded to state court 33 actions targeting DePuy’s Pinnacle Acetabular Cup Hip Replacement System, ruling that in-state defendants Johnson & Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. were not fraudulently joined.

In a Nov. 29 order, Judge Zahid N. Quraishi of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found the plaintiffs pled colorable claims under the New Jersey Product Liability Act against the J&J defendants.

“Specifically, the Complaint pleads that at the time J&J Defendants ‘designed, manufactured, promoted, marketed, sold, supplied, distributed and serviced the Pinnacle hip system implanted in …