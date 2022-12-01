N.J. Federal Judge Remands 33 DePuy Pinnacle Hip Cases to State Court
December 1, 2022
TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has remanded to state court 33 actions targeting DePuy’s Pinnacle Acetabular Cup Hip Replacement System, ruling that in-state defendants Johnson & Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. were not fraudulently joined.
In a Nov. 29 order, Judge Zahid N. Quraishi of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found the plaintiffs pled colorable claims under the New Jersey Product Liability Act against the J&J defendants.
“Specifically, the Complaint pleads that at the time J&J Defendants ‘designed, manufactured, promoted, marketed, sold, supplied, distributed and serviced the Pinnacle hip system implanted in …
