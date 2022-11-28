Ohio Couple Says L’Oréal Hair Straightening Products Cause Cancer, Fibroids

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio couple has sued L’Oréal USA Inc. and its affiliates, accusing them of failing to warn that the chemicals in their hair straightening and relaxing products can cause uterine, ovarian and breast cancer, and uterine fibroids.

In a Nov. 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, plaintiffs contend that defendants’ Just for Me, Optimum, and Dark & Lovely products contain endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs), metals, and formaldehyde, and that recent studies have shown those chemicals can pose serious health risks.

The complaint was filed by Jackie Brownlee and her …