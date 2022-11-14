Calif. Federal Judge Assigns Plaintiffs’ Leadership Positions in Social Media MDL

OAKLAND, Calif. — In the MDL for cases accusing social media giants Facebook, Instagram and TikTok of exploiting adolescents using a stream of addictive images and videos, a California federal judge has appointed Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP, Lexi Hazam of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, and Previn Warren of Motley Rice LLC as co-lead counsel.

In a Nov. 10 order, Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California tapped Jennie Anderson of Andrus Anderson LLP as plaintiffs’ liaison counsel.

The judge commented in the order that while “no objections were received …