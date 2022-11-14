MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Calif. Federal Judge Assigns Plaintiffs’ Leadership Positions in Social Media MDL


November 14, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


OAKLAND, Calif. — In the MDL for cases accusing social media giants Facebook, Instagram and TikTok of exploiting adolescents using a stream of addictive images and videos, a California federal judge has appointed Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP, Lexi Hazam of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, and Previn Warren of Motley Rice LLC as co-lead counsel.

In a Nov. 10 order, Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California tapped Jennie Anderson of Andrus Anderson LLP as plaintiffs’ liaison counsel.

The judge commented in the order that while “no objections were received …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating the Complexities - Where Do We Go From Here?

December 08, 2022 - New York, NY
InterContinental® New York Times Square

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Hair Straightener Litigation

November 22, 2022

MORE DETAILS