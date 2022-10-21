Plaintiffs Ask JPML to Create MDL Docket for KeyBank Data Breach Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The JPML has been asked to create an MDL docket for claims relating to KeyBank data breach, which the plaintiffs allege allowed sensitive personal information to fall into the hands of an “unauthorized external party.”

Plaintiffs Karen and Michael Martin filed the petition for transfer and centralization in the Western District of Pennsylvania on Oct. 18 in the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

According to the plaintiffs, six actions are currently pending against KeyBank National Association, KeyCorp, and Overby-Seawell Company for an alleged data breach that impacted potentially millions of individuals.

“Moreover,” the petition said, “due …