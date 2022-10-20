Petitioners Ask JPML for Centralization of Samsung Data Breach Claims in California

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A petition to create a multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to Samsung’s recent data breach has been filed on the JPML’s docket, with the petitioners urging the Panel to send the claims to the Northern District of California.

The petitioners explained in the Oct. 7 brief filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation that Samsung Electronics America Inc. “failed to institute adequate security measures and neglected system vulnerabilities that led to the data breaches.”

“As alleged in the Actions, the consequences of Samsung’s data breaches are severe: the data breaches allowed hackers to access …