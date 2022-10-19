Social Media MDL Court Schedules Initial In-Person Case Management Conference for November

OAKLAND, Calif. –– The federal court designated by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to oversee lawsuits accusing social media giants Facebook, Instagram and TikTok of exploiting adolescents using a constant stream of addictive images and videos has scheduled the initial in-person case management conference for Nov. 9 in Oakland, Calif.

According to an Oct. 11 order issued by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, public audio via Zoom will be made available “for those to wish to listen to the proceedings,” but active participation by Zoom will not be permitted.

Earlier this month, the …