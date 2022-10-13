JPML to Address Continuation of C-8 Water Contamination MDL Docket after Dec. Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation is scheduled to address a dispute relating to the continuation of the C-8 water contamination multidistrict litigation docket after its December hearing, according to a recent notice.

In the Oct. 13 notice of hearing session, the JPML placed E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s opposition to transfer on Section B, meaning that the matter has been designated for consideration without oral argument.

The opposition to transfer was filed in Matheny (No. 22-00320).

On Sept. 29, DuPont filed a reply brief in the JPML supporting its position that the …