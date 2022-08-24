JPML Centralizes Taasera Network Security Product Patent Infringement Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has centralized four actions arising from Taasera Licensing LLC’s allegations that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and Trend Micro Inc. infringed its patents in their development of network security products.

In an Aug. 3 order, the JPML found the actions involve common questions of fact, and that centralization before Judge J. Rodney Gilstrap of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.

At issue in the litigation are 11 …