Petitioners Seek MDL Docket for Infant Formula Claims Relating to Bacterial Contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims relating to infant formula have again filed a petition for a multidistrict litigation docket, explaining that their claims are different than those involving NEC that were recently moved to a coordinated docket in the Northern District of Illinois, and instead involve allegations of bacterial contamination.

In the April 14 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the plaintiffs asked that the JPML send the cases to a coordinated docket before Hon. Beth Bloom of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, noting that she has presided over …