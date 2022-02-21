Abbott Hit with Federal Class Action Over Allegedly Tainted Infant Formulas

MIAMI — A Florida man has sued Abbott Laboratories Inc. in connection with its allegedly tainted infant formulas, one day after the FDA announced it was investigating consumer complaints of cronobacter and salmonella infections related to the company’s Similac, Alimentum and EleCare brands.

In a Feb. 18 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Luis Suarez alleges his infant daughter, who is also named as a plaintiff, ingested tainted Alimentum, causing him to continue to suffer gastrointestinal and bowel problems, among other injuries.

Suarez alleges the formulas were adulterated, defective and …