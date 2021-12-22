CPAP MDL Judge Outlines Schedule for Selection of Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee; Adds to Interim Lead Counsel List
December 22, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Application
- Pretrial Order No. 5
- Pretrial Order No. 6
PITTSBURGH –– The federal judge overseeing the CPAP, BiPAP and Mechanical Ventilator multidistrict litigation has issued an order outlining the schedule for the court’s selection of the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee, lead counsel, and liaison counsel, ordering parties to submit applications by Jan. 4.
In Pretrial Order #5 issued on Dec. 20, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania noted that interviews will take place on Jan. 27 and, if necessary, on Jan. 28.
The court further asked that any objections be filed by Jan. 11, while responses are due by Jan. 18.
Since the order, Debi F. …
