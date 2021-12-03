Paraquat MDL Judge Holds Status Conference

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The federal judge overseeing the national Paraquat herbicide products liability litigation multidistrict litigation docket has indicated that she will issue an order shortly outlining the bellwether selection plan.

Hon. Nancy J. Rosenstengel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois made the announcement during a Dec. 3 status conference held virtually over Zoom, which was viewed by more than 100 participants.

The status conference lasted approximately 10 minutes. Future conferences were scheduled for Jan. 7, Feb. 4, and March 4.

“We will continue doing this via Zoom,” Judge Rosenstengel added, …