Calif. Federal Judge Sends Majority of StubHub Ticket Refund Claims to Arbitration

SAN FRANCISCO — The federal judge overseeing the StubHub COVID-19 ticket refund MDL has ordered arbitration of all claims brought by non-California plaintiffs who purchased tickets via the company’s website, finding they agreed to the terms of its User Agreement and arbitration provision.

However, in the Nov. 22 order, Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California denied StubHub’s motion to compel arbitration as to those plaintiffs who bought tickets through its mobile app, finding a lack of evidence that they agreed to a User Agreement with a viable arbitration agreement.