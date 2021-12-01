Calif. Federal Judge Sends Majority of StubHub Ticket Refund Claims to Arbitration
December 1, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN FRANCISCO — The federal judge overseeing the StubHub COVID-19 ticket refund MDL has ordered arbitration of all claims brought by non-California plaintiffs who purchased tickets via the company’s website, finding they agreed to the terms of its User Agreement and arbitration provision.
However, in the Nov. 22 order, Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California denied StubHub’s motion to compel arbitration as to those plaintiffs who bought tickets through its mobile app, finding a lack of evidence that they agreed to a User Agreement with a viable arbitration agreement.…
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation
January 11, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference
December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel