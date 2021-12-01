MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Calif. Federal Judge Sends Majority of StubHub Ticket Refund Claims to Arbitration


December 1, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


SAN FRANCISCO — The federal judge overseeing the StubHub COVID-19 ticket refund MDL has ordered arbitration of all claims brought by non-California plaintiffs who purchased tickets via the company’s website, finding they agreed to the terms of its User Agreement and arbitration provision.

However, in the Nov. 22 order, Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California denied StubHub’s motion to compel arbitration as to those plaintiffs who bought tickets through its mobile app, finding a lack of evidence that they agreed to a User Agreement with a viable arbitration agreement.


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation

January 11, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference

December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel

MORE DETAILS