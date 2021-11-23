Respironics Ordered to Preserve Blower Boxes, PE-PUR Foam from CPAP Machines Returned under FDA Recall Remediation Order

PITTSBURGH –– The federal court overseeing the Philips CPAP, Bi-Level PAP, and mechanical ventilator products multidistrict litigation has ordered the defendant to preserve, store, and catalogue components removed from DreamStation 1 Devices –– including the blower box, PE-PUR foam, and SD card –– that are returned to the company as part of the FDA Recall Remediation order.

In Pretrial Order No. 2 entered on Nov. 19, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania modified Paragraph 13 of Pretrial Order No. 1 on an interim basis.

The MDL Court ordered that plaintiffs and putative class members can submit …