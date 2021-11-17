CPAP MDL Court Sets First Initial Status Conference for Dec. 15 in Pittsburgh
November 17, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
PITTSBURGH –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to the recall of Philips CPAP, Bi-Level PAP and mechanical ventilator products has scheduled the first status hearing for Dec. 15 in Pittsburgh.
In Pretrial Order No. 1 issued on Nov. 10, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania asked the parties to preserve evidence that may be relevant to this action, which prompted the defendant to file an emergency motion regarding a conflict between that request and the U.S. Federal Drug Administration recall. For more on the emergency motion, see the related …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference
December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel