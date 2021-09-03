N.Y. Federal Judge Consolidates Heavy Metal Baby Food Actions Against Nurture Inc.

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has consolidated 17 lawsuits accusing Nurture Inc. of manufacturing baby food containing toxic heavy metals, explaining they arise out of the same or similar facts.

In an Aug. 30 order, Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York noted Nurture consented to consolidation of the actions and no plaintiff objected.

Judge Vyskocil held that any consumer protection claims against Nurture filed in, transferred, or removed to the Southern District of New York which arise from the same or similar facts will be consolidated with …