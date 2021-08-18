Petition Filed with JPML Requesting MDL Docket for Data Breach Claims Against Walmart

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against Capture RX and Walmart Inc. for a data breach relating to Personal Health Information and Personal Identifiable Information have asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a multidistrict litigation docket, citing the growing number of claims relating to the security breach.

In a petition filed on Aug. 17 with the JPML, the plaintiffs –– residents of Missouri –– noted that eight putative class actions have been filed in six different districts.

The movants asked the Panel to transfer the pending cases to the Western District of Missouri, saying that …