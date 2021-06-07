Plaintiffs in N.J. Strattice Hernia Mesh Product Cases Seek Consolidation

TRENTON, N.J. — Plaintiffs who allege injuries caused by Strattice hernia mesh products manufactured by Lifecell Corp., Allergan, Inc. and Allergan, Inc. USA seek multi-county litigation designation for their cases, arguing they involve “significant overlapping of factual liability issues.”

In a June 3 application filed before Administrative Director of Courts Hon. Glenn A. Grant, plaintiffs assert the complaints all allege recurrent legal issues of design defect, failure to warn, breaches of warranties, negligence and fraud.

Defendants’ biologic hernia mesh products include xenograft devices, which are made with tissue graft or organ transplant from different species. The xenograft device at …